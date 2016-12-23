Seattle Mariners Rumors: Ben Revere Linked To Team, Could Jerry Dipoto Sign Him?

Seattle Mariners rumors suggest that the team could sign outfielder Ben Revere in free agency. The opportunity remains open for the Mariners to add Revere and the field of suitors for his services just got a bit smaller. A report by MLB analyst Ben Nicholson-Smith states that Revere isn’t going to sign with the Toronto Blue Jays. This had seemed like the perfect fit for Revere, who could have given the Blue Jays a good option at the top of the lineup. Now it opens the door for another team to swoop in and sign him before the holiday weekend. There have been seven teams that MLB analysts felt made sense for Ben Revere to sign with this offseason. They included the Blue Jays, Baltimore Orioles, San Francisco Giants, Mariners, Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Angels, and Detroit Tigers. The Orioles were ruled out earlier in the week, leaving five teams that could be competing for the services of Revere. Now it comes down to which franchise is going to offer him a lot of money to prove that his 2016 MLB season was a fluke. On the surface, these Seattle Mariners rumors might make sense for the team, as Ben Revere could easily slot as the No. 1 or No. 2 hitter in the batting order. He is familiar with that role, has a lot of speed on the basepaths, and has always been adept at bunting and getting runners into scoring position. Having Revere and Jean Segura at the top of the order could certainly put the game in motion for the Mariners and create additional RBI opportunities for Robinson Cano, Nelson Cruz, and Kyle Seager. [Image by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images] During the 2016 MLB season, Revere struggled with some injuries and posted sub-par numbers at the plate. In his only season with the Washington Nationals, Revere had a 0.217 batting average to go with 14 stolen bases. This was in 375 plate appearances, falling far short of his season averages up to that point. After making $6.25 million with the Nationals, the team granted him free agency rather than tendering an offer for 2017. Fans looking at these Seattle Mariners rumors may want to focus on what Ben Revere did during the 2015 MLB season instead. Splitting time between the Philadelphia Phillis and Toronto Blue Jays, Revere posted a 0.306 batting average and 31 stolen bases. It was the third straight season Revere had hit at least 0.305 for the season, showing he can provide consistency at the plate. In 2014, Revere actually led the National League in hits with 184. In four of the last six seasons, Revere has stolen at least 31 bases, showing how he can bring a team a lot of speed at the top of the order. While this wouldn’t be the power hitter that has been linked to the team through other Seattle Mariners rumors, Revere can certainly provide more flexibility for manager Scott Servais to work with. Revere can comfortably play all three outfield positions, with a lot of speed to burn when tracking down balls. He ranks as an average defender but could flourish in the right ballpark. [Image by Greg Fiume/Getty Images] It’s important to point out that while several MLB analysts have linked Ben Revere to the Mariners, that there hasn’t been a suggestion of general manager Jerry Dipoto offering him a contract (yet). It could be that the team is exploring several options in free agency and through trade and that Revere is simply one of many that could work out if the price is right. It’s also possible that Revere could look to sign a one-year deal to prove 2016 was a fluke and if that is the case, then the Seattle Mariners might just benefit from giving him a long look. [Featured Image by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images]

