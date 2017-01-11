Seattle Mariners Trade Rumors: Top Prospect Mallex Smith Acquired From Atlanta Braves [Breaking]

Seattle Mariners trade rumors have the team agreeing to another deal with the Atlanta Braves. This latest trade by the Mariners acquires outfielder Mallex Smith and pitcher Shae Simmons. A report by MLB analyst Greg Johns states that the Mariners are giving up pitchers Luiz Gohara and Thomas Burrows to complete the deal. Mallex Smith was a prospect that the Atlanta Braves acquired in a trade with the San Diego Padres for All-Star outfielder Justin Upton. Smith was highly-touted by many scouts, finding himself on many of the top prospect lists coming into the 2016 MLB season. Smith got promoted a short time into the year by the Braves, getting his feet wet as the team moved in a new direction. In 72 games with the Braves, Smith had 215 plate appearances, notching 14 extra-base hits, 22 RBIs, 28 runs scored, and 16 stolen bases. He struggled a bit after his MLB debut, though, finishing with a 0.238 batting average. An injury also cut into his playing time during that rookie season, but he appears to be back to 100 percent health ahead of the 2017 MLB season. Being back at full speed could mean that he is competing for a job on the 25-man roster when Spring Training opens up. These Seattle Mariners trade rumors might be tough for some fans because it indicates that the front office is dealing away young pitching (again). Luiz Gohara was the No. 3 ranked prospect in the system, even though some MLB analysts stated he wouldn’t be in the top 20 for some organizations. General manager Jerry Dipoto felt that dealing Gohara and Thomas Burrows for additional outfield help was a good move to make. [Featured Image by Elsa/Getty Images]

