Super Bowl 51 Odds & NFL Playoff Picture Update Week 17: Falcons Claim No. 2 Seed – Steelers, Chiefs Clinch, Raiders Odds After Carr Injury

The Super Bowl 51 odds and NFL playoff picture have changed once again after yet another wild weekend of NFL football. Week 16 saw last minute wins by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns. Yes, it took 16 weeks, but the Browns have won a game! They aren’t in the postseason hunt, but the Browns deserve their props. They have played many games better than their 1-14 record indicates, but at least they have avoided the dreaded 0-16 possibility. Kansas City Chiefs fans have a lot to cheer about this December. [Image by Reed Hoffmann/Getty Images] With all the latest NFL results and playoff standings shifts, here is what we know and where we are at as of today. The Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots are officially the No. 1 seeds. Dallas sewed up the No. 1 spot in the NFC before even hitting the field for Week 16 as a result of the New York Giants falling to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night. Can the Cowboys run the table and win Super Bowl 51 with a rookie running the show at quarterback and another at running back? Why not? The Cowboys have dominated everyone they played up to this point, outside of the Giants that is, and they have one of the best defenses in the NFC. The playoffs are a different animal though, so it will be interesting to see how the duo of Prescott and Elliot hold up as the postseason progresses. The Atlanta Falcons have leapfrogged the Seattle Seahawks to take over the all-important No. 2 seed in the NFC. Atlanta thrashed the Carolina Panthers 33-16 on Sunday afternoon, officially ending the Panthers playoff hopes to defend their NFC title. The Falcons win, compiled with the Seattle Seahawks losing to the Arizona Cardinals 34-31, has placed Atlanta in the driver’s seat to earning a first round bye and hosting one of the NFC division round games. As if losing to Arizona wasn’t bad enough, the Seahawks also lost rising star wideout Tyler Lockett for the season with a right leg injury. With the way Seattle has been inconsistent on offense, this is the last thing Pete Carroll and the Seahawks needed. Speaking of injuries, the biggest news of the weekend didn’t happen to be about which teams won or lost, but an injury that could hurt one team’s chances of making a run to the Super Bowl. According to a USA Today report, Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will be out indefinitely after suffering a broken right fibula in the Oakland Raiders’ 33-25 win against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon. This is a huge blow for Oakland, who are currently one of the top favorites to win Super Bowl 51. Without Carr, who has thrown for nearly 4,000 yards and 28 touchdowns so far in 2016, Oakland will now be led by Matt McGloin for the rest of the season. Derek Carr’s injury will change Oakland’s odds to win Super Bowl 51. [Image by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images] While Oddsshark currently lists the Raiders at 12/1, those odds will surely change by the time Week 17 concludes next Sunday. With the Raiders MVP now on the sidelines, expect those odds to land near 20/1 or higher when the postseason begins. Below is a look at the up to date NFL playoff standings, current Super Bowl 51 odds, and first round matchups if the season ended today. AFC Conference New England Oakland Pittsburgh Houston Kansas City Miami Wild Card Round: Miami at Pittsburgh Kansas City at Houston NFC Conference Dallas Atlanta Detroit Seattle NY Giants Packers Wild Card Round: NY Giants at Seattle Green Bay at Detroit Super Bowl 51 Odds New England Patriots +220 Dallas Cowboys +500 Seattle Seahawks +550 Pittsburgh Steelers +1000 Oakland Raiders +1200 Green Bay Packers +1200 Kansas City Chiefs +1600 Atlanta Falcons +1600 New York Giants +1600 Detroit Lions +2500 Houston Texans +5000 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +6600 Miami Dolphins +7500 Washington Redskins +1000 [Featured Image by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images]

