12-Year-Old LeBron James Jr.'s New Highlight Reel Is Sick

LeBron James Jr. has a quick dribble drive, a soft touch and an eye for finding open teammates. In a new highlight reel, the son of Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James shows that he didn’t just win the genetic lottery. He has a polished, practiced game for a 12-year-old. Taken from a weekend AAU tournament in Indiana, the clip shows “Bronny” leading the North Coast Blue Chips with an array of moves. He can be a crowd-pleaser: He’s also a mean bottle-flipper: Bronny is not even a teenager yet and already he may be grabbing the attention of big-time colleges.