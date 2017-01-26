16-Year-Old Basketball Player Is 7-Foot-7 And Aiming For The Top

Robert Bobroczky, a 7-foot-7-inch freshman, recently made his high school basketball debut for Spire Academy in Geneva, Ohio. While the towering athlete from Romania didn’t score in his few minutes of play, he took baby steps ― if that were possible ― toward gaining experience. “Our goal is to get him acclimated,” Bobby Bossman, the executive director of Spire Academy, who oversees the basketball program, told The Huffington Post on Thursday. “I told him I don’t care if you grab one rebound or score one point, we want you to get comfortable. Right now it’s just about setting the stage.” Courtesy of Bobby Bossman Spire Academy Robert Bobroczky poses with Donald Trump during an October campaign rally at Spire Institute, the athlete training site that includes Spire Academy basketball. Bobroczky hasn’t played since the school’s 87-51 loss to First Love Christian Academy on Jan. 12, but continues to improve at practice. He’s stronger than he looks and has a nice shooting touch, according to the administrator. “Robert’s been doing fantastic,” Bossman said. “The big thing with him is putting on good weight.” Listed at 190 pounds, Bobroczky has been working with a school sports nutritionist to fill out a bit. Bobroczky is already an all-star in the classroom with a 4.3 grade-point average, the New York Post reported. But Bossman believes he’ll be a standout on the court, as well. “He’s got a chance to be very special,” Bossman told HuffPost.