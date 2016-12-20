2016 was the best year in Toronto sports history: Ill Have Another, Ep. 27

Doug Smith and Laura Armstrong eschew the bad of 2016 and focus on the good ― sports! ― while reviewing the year in the final I’ll Have Another episode before a month-long break.The co-hosts pick their beer of the year, their favourite stories in hockey, basketball, soccer and baseball, and get in a few more praises and jabs with their most beloved cheers and jeers of the last 12 months. Plus, a report card for Toronto’s five main franchises: TFC, the Raptors, the Blue Jays, the Maple Leafs and the Argos. All in all, the verdict is in: Smith and Armstrong agree 2016 was the best year in Toronto sports history. Who gets the honour of being named the city’s team of the year? You’ll have to listen to find out. But who’s the real winner of this successful sports season in The Six? The fans, of course. Article Continued BelowThe podcast is produced ― and bartended ― by Paul Watson. You can catch episodes of I’ll Have Another at the beginning of each week. After a brief winter hiatus, Smith, Armstrong and Watson will return Monday, January 23.Have a question you want to ask the podcast team in the interim? Email lauraarmstrong@thestar.ca . You can also reach the team on Twitter at @SmithRaps, @lauraarmy and @pwats or through the hashtag #IHAPodcast.Listen on iTunes

