A wish list for Super Bowl LI in Houston

There have been 50 of these already, making this Super Bowl LI in the roman numerals the NFL uses to make sure no one forgets just how important the game really is.And important it is, at least as a national holiday of sorts to the 100 million Americans who will tune in. People who have no clue who Malcolm Mitchell is and are only vaguely aware of Matt Ryan will party in homes and bars across the country.But there are things that even the casual fan should know. So here’s a primer on what will happen Super Bowl week in Houston:Bill Belichick will refuse to go to media day, saying he’s already told the media everything he knows.Robert Kraft will read a speech on arrival about “Deflategate” that he wrote on a cocktail napkin on the airplane.Article Continued BelowCommissioner Roger Goodell will use his state of the NFL address to lay out the league’s position on Las Vegas. Goodell will surprise some when he offers an over/under of $1 billion when asked how much Vegas taxpayers should lay out for the Raiders.President Trump will give a pre-game interview marvelling about the large crowd on hand to see the game.A sportswriter will write about the lack of trash talking, just to be able to use Hollywood Henderson’s line about Terry Bradshaw not being able to spell Cat if he was spotted the C and A.