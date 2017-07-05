Aaron Sanchez cautiously optimistic upon return to Jays rotation: Griffin

NEW YORK—The good news for the Blue Jays is that Aaron Sanchez is confirmed to pitch Friday night against the Astros. The defending AL ERA champ has been on the DL three times with a variety of issues, all to the middle finger of his right hand. He has made just five starts, all blister-affected. But if Sanchez stays healthy, will have the opportunity for 16 more starts for a total of 21 in all.“Being able to have another 79 games in the second half, to be able to be healthy and take the ball when it’s my turn, is better than anything,” Sanchez said. “It’s not how I thought this year was going to play out, but that’s what I’m stuck at and I can’t be frustrated, I can’t be mad, I can’t be anything. All I can do is put all my energy towards the second half and however many starts I’ve got.”Sanchez has battled blisters in his MLB past, but it’s never enough to put him on the DL. He has heard accusations that the baseballs are the cause, and he has noticed the impressive list of fellow pitchers afflicted by the same issue, such as Johnny Cueto, Noah Syndergaard, Justin Nicolino, David Price and Rich Hill.“I can’t put a pinpoint on it,” Sanchez said.Article Continued Below“You’ve seen around the league guys like Cueto, who’s never had blisters in his life, having blisters. It throws red flags up. That’s one of those things where you see it happen a lot there has to be something. I’m sure (the ball) might be the problem. I think it could definitely be an issue with the baseball. (The ball) could be an issue with other things. Look how many home runs were hit in June, that tells you a lot, too.”Sanchez isn’t sure what could be done, whether a taskforce from MLB is the answer, but he feels the situation needs to be addressed.“You can’t be having pitchers go down every five days,” Sanchez shrugged.