Abby Wambach, retired soccer star, finds love and sobriety

Even Abby Wambach is astonished when she reflects on her year. She went from publicly acknowledging a problem with alcohol and prescription pills to getting sober and marrying a “Christian mommy blogger.”The biggest stunner? She doesn’t miss soccer a bit.“I played soccer until the end,” she said. “I played it and I did it as well as I possibly could for as long as I could. I don’t miss any of my old life.”The game’s most prolific international scorer was arrested in Portland, Ore., last year and charged with driving under the influence. Her mug shot was splashed all over the news just 10 months after she celebrated winning the 2015 Women’s World Cup with the U.S. national team.Last September, she came clean in her book Forward, a confessional memoir in which she said she abused vodka and pills, including Vicodin, Ambien and Adderall.Article Continued BelowRead more: Abby Wambach admits she abused alcohol, prescription drugs“I accepted who I was. I accepted the mistakes that I made,” she said about the aftermath of both the arrest and the public confession. “The No. 1 thing I could do for myself was to start loving myself again. The choice to do that saved my life.”Wambach is now sober and her life has been turned upside down — in a good way. During a book tour, she met another sober woman, Glennon Doyle Melton.