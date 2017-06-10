Addison Russell rejoins Cubs while investigation continues

CHICAGO—Addison Russell returned to the Chicago Cubs on Friday, one day after Major League Baseball began an investigation of the shortstop.He had been accused of hitting his wife in a social media post that has since been deleted. Russell denies the allegation.“I’m here to stay,” Russell said shortly after arriving at Wrigley Field. “This is my job. This is what I love doing.”He didn’t play in the 5-3 loss to the Colorado Rockies, with Javy Baez in at shortstop.On Wednesday, Russell’s wife, Melisa, posted a photo on her Instagram account with a caption suggesting he had been unfaithful to her. In another post, a user — described by Melisa as a close friend — made the accusation that Russell had “hit” his wife.Article Continued BelowRussell did not address questions about the allegations, saying he will stick with his written statement Thursday: “Any allegation I have abused my wife is false and hurtful. For the well-being of my family, I’ll have no further comment.”The Cubs contacted MLB after learning of the allegation Wednesday night. The team told Russell not to come to the ballpark for Thursday night’s game against the Rockies.“I felt sad, man,” said Russell, who watched the game on television. “I love being here, in this clubhouse, with the guys having fun.”