Adrian Peterson unlikely to see $18 million from Minnesota Vikings in 2017

In Adrian Peterson’s fantasy, he runs for 300 yards in a game, 2,500 for a season, one better than Emmitt Smith’s 18,355 for a career and makes $18 million (U.S.) in 2017.Of those four improbabilities, the last one is least likely to happen. The Vikings haven’t had to officially address the decision yet or notify the Peterson camp of their intentions, but, no, they will not be exercising the $18-million club option by paying Peterson’s $6-million roster bonus on March 11.Now what?“It’s not a very good market for him,” said NFL Network analyst Charley Casserly, Washington’s former general manager. “I think he’ll have to take a significant pay cut. That much is obvious. If he can pass a physical, somebody will offer him a job. But it will be for a heck of a lot less money than he’s used to.”Bill Polian, a hall of fame general manager and ESPN analyst, said if he still were a GM, his interest in Peterson would “depend entirely on the price Adrian’s agent was asking for.”Article Continued Below“I would imagine there will be a number of teams that are attractive to him,” Polian said. “But I don’t know how many will be attracted to him. But it only takes one team to make a market.”The Vikings do have interest in retaining Peterson, but only under their financial terms. Those figures won’t be determined until the team finishes evaluating its roster and what it feels it can get out of free agency and the draft.The Vikings won’t pursue another running back in free agency and probably won’t re-sign Matt Asiata. With Jerick McKinnon’s limitations as a third-down-type of back, the Vikings will have interest in picking from a strong draft class whether Peterson chooses to accept their potential pay-cut offer or not.

