Ads on uniforms about more than just cash

Even before the NBA announced a three-year pilot project allowing teams to place sponsor logos on their jerseys, executives at Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment were ready to make it happen.Thanks to Toronto FC they already had experience with the details of jersey branding deals.Wednesday morning the Boston Celtics became the third NBA team to reveal a jersey sponsor for next season, announcing an agreement with General Electric. And while the Raptors don’t have a timeline for their own deal, they plan to have a sponsor in place before next season tips off.But the jersey sponsorship landscape is shifting; closing these deals is no longer as simple as turning players into billboards for the highest-bidding company. Experts say finding a jersey sponsor means balancing a number of factors, and several outrank cash.“We have this conversation every day, and this is one where you really have to get it right,” says Dave Hopkinson, chief commercial officer at MLSE. “More than the money, it’s the brand fit.”Article Continued BelowBrand fit varies by team and circumstance.Where a Blue Diamond Almonds logo might not speak to Raptors fans, it resonates in central California, where it will adorn the Sacramento Kings’ jersey next season, and where almonds are an important cash crop.The Celtics-GE deal reflects a connection between a revered local sports institution and corporate giant that’s new to the market. GE moved its headquarters to Boston in August and took over as the Celtics’ data analytics provider.