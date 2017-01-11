AHL all-star Kapanen antsy about Leafs future

In a season in which the Maple Leafs’ youth movement appears to have been worth the wait, it’s worth noting the organization has two other youngsters — beyond Auston Matthews — heading to an all-star game.Kasperi Kapanen and Brendan Leipsic, both forwards who got a taste with the Leafs last year, are heading to the American Hockey League’s extravaganza on Jan. 29 in Lehigh Valley, Pa.It’s a nod to a pair of players who have not been forgotten by the Leafs, even if they might feel like they have been left behind with the wave of former Marlies teammates — such as William Nylander, Connor Brown, Zach Hyman and Nikita Soshnikov — who have already moved up.“You always want to play in the NHL,” said Leispic, who went into Wednesday’s action with nine goals and 23 assists. “Doesn’t really matter how you get there, as long as you get there. A lot of those guys are having really good years. They’re playing the right way. “I feel like I’m a confident guy, and I feel like when I get the opportunity I’m going to make the most of it and make a good impression.”Article Continued BelowKapanen, perhaps understandably, sounds surly when discussing his NHL prospects.“Right now, I’m a Marlie,” said Kapanen, who has racked up 16 goals and 16 assists. “To be honest, I don’t watch Leaf games. I don’t really follow them. I’ll ask Willie (Nylander) how he played, that’s about it. If they’re doing well, they can do whatever they want.“This year has been good for me. I think I’ve been taking some big steps forward. I’m excited to see what happens in the future.”

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx