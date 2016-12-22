Air of desperation follows Leafs offence to Mile High City: Feschuk

DENVER—The Maple Leafs broke from their usual travel routine this week with a strategy in mind. While they usually embark for road trips mid-afternoon, often after a workout at their Etobicoke training rink, the lead-up to Thursday’s game here against the Avalanche saw them instead fly on Wednesday morning. Upon landing at the Denver airport they hopped a bus to a practice at the Pepsi Center.Given the relative scarcity of oxygen in the Mile High City, head coach Mike Babcock wanted his young players to experience the distinct burning in their lungs before game day.“I learned this quite a while ago. You come in and you practise and it’s better than me talking about (the effects of altitude). They figure it out fast, and it seems to help you,” Babcock said. While Babcock normally encourages shifts in the 40- to 45-second range, on Thursday he’ll be suggesting 35-second bursts. Around here, veterans will tell you, less is more.Article Continued Below“By the end of the game, you’re kind of looking up and thinking, ‘How much ice time have I played?’ And then you look, and it’s not as much as you think,” said fourth-year Toronto defenceman Morgan Rielly.Speaking of thin air: Toronto’s offence appears to have recently vanished into it. Eight games into December, they’ve produced just 17 goals. Heading into Wednesday, no NHL team had scored fewer. On the upside, this pre-Christmas back-to-back, which continues Friday in Arizona, will see the Leafs play the two lowest-scoring teams in the league in the Avalanche (2.10 goals per game) and Coyotes (2.16). And happily for the Leafs, their offensive outage has coincided with some excellent goaltending from Frederik Andersen, who has a .934 save percentage and a 1.94 goals-against average for the month.

