Alabama-Clemson rematch the latest great championship sequel

In movies, sequels aren’t always as good.The same applies to sports.So wish Alabama and Clemson plenty of luck as they go into the College Football Playoff championship game — because they’ve got a classic to try to recreate in Tampa, Fla., on Monday night.A year ago, Alabama beat Clemson 45-40 in a thriller. Here’s hoping this remake is more akin to Godfather 2 than Caddyshack 2.“You can best believe we’re going to show up,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “And we’re going to lay it all on the line and see if we can find a way to finish.”Article Continued BelowThis is the first time in the college football title-game era — first the Bowl Coalition, then the Bowl Alliance, then the Bowl Championship Series and now the CFP — that the same two teams got to the season’s final matchup.It’s not exactly an everyday thing in other sports, either.The NBA has had two rematches in the last three title series, and 14 overall. There have been 10 instances of the same two teams getting to the Stanley Cup final in successive years, though only one such occurrence since the early 1980s — simply put, dynasties were easier to form when there were fewer teams in the league.

