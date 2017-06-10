Alena Sharp takes share of Manulife Classic lead

CAMBRIDGE, ONT.—Canada’s Alena Sharp shot her second straight 66 at the Manulife LPGA Classic on Friday to move into a share of the clubhouse lead at 12-under-par 132.American Lexi Thompson and South Korea’s Hyo Joo Kim were tied with Sharp while Perrine Delacour of France and American Lindy Duncan were one shot back.Sharp, from Hamilton, double-bogeyed the third hole at Whistle Bear Golf Club. She came back with an eagle on the par-5 ninth and had a run of three straight birdies on the back nine.Shanshan Feng of China moved to 10 under with a 69. She was tied with Bronte Law of England and Minjee Lee of Australia.Canadian Brittany Marchand shot a 70 to make her first career LPGA Tour cut. The full-time Symetra Tour player from Orangeville, Ont., opened with a 67 and was five strokes off the lead.Article Continued BelowCanadian star Brooke Henderson was six shots off the pace. She rebounded from a pedestrian opening round by firing a 67. Henderson started a run of four straight birdies on the ninth hole and played bogey-free the rest of the way.“That was the day that I needed,” she said.With just a few groups left on the course, Delacour had the low round of the day with a blistering 62. It was the lowest score at the tournament since three players shot 63 when the tournament moved here in 2015.