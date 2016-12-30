All eyes on Ronda Rousey as she returns to the UFC cage

When the seemingly unbeatable Ronda Rousey lost her Ultimate Fighting Championship title to Holly Holm in November 2015, it was an epic shock. It also seemed to set up the opportunity for a quick comeback story.But Rousey is only now re-entering the Octagon after a sometimes troubled 13 months that have seen her star dim and many fans move on to other idols. And it is not a sure thing who will turn up: the mixed martial arts fighter who won her matches in a matter of seconds, or the one who was felled by a kick to the head in Melbourne, Australia.In February, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Rousey said tearfully that in the immediate aftermath of her loss that she had thought to herself, “What am I anymore?” and that she briefly contemplated suicide.The news media seized on that interview and has been selling, and perhaps overselling, the fight Friday night in Las Vegas not as Rousey against Amanda Nunes, but as Rousey against her demons.In a return appearance with DeGeneres in November, Rousey, 29, was more upbeat. But she also alluded to retirement. “I’m wrapping it up,” she said. “This is definitely one of my last fights.”Article Continued BelowSince her loss, Rousey has been called “not a nice person” by President-elect Donald Trump, hosted Saturday Night Live and appeared in a Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. She also has been involved in film projects and continues to endorse many products, though she seems to have lowered her profile.The magazine covers are less numerous not just because of the defeat, but also because of Rousey’s decision to stay a little farther from the spotlight.In the lead-in to the fight on Friday, she is giving few interviews, and did not even attend the UFC’s official media day for the event. It was unusual behavior for a woman who was once a news media darling.

