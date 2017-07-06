Andre De Grasse feels need for speed at Canadian track and field championships

OTTAWA—Within hours of arriving here for the Canadian track and field championships, Andre De Grasse was doing two things Canadians love to see — training to run fast, and talking about running even faster.His plan for the next few days: win everything he enters, hopefully with the fast times that have made him one of the world’s best sprinters and helped rekindle Canadian interest in track.“I know I’m close to breaking the sub-10 barrier, and I know I’m in sub-20 shape just from practice. I’m feeling pretty good, so we’ll see what happens,” De Grasse said after his training session. The triple Olympic medallist from last summer in Rio, has run as fast as 9.91 seconds in the 100-metres and 19.80 seconds in the 200 but, as is typical for this point in his season, hasn’t come close to matching those times this year.“I’m just trying to go out there and win, defend my (100) title, and the times will come,” De Grasse said. Article Continued Below“I don’t have the 200-metre title in the Canadian championships so I’m looking forward to trying to get that as well.”A year ago, he finished second in the 200 to relay teammate Brendon Rodney. And since De Grasse is talking sets, the Canadian record in the 100 — to go along with the one he already owns in the 200 — is never far from his thoughts.“If the conditions are right, if the wind is in my favour, I’m definitely looking forward to trying to break that Canadian record in front of Canadian fans — that would be an awesome feeling,” he said Wednesday.