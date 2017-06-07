Andre De Grasse is ready to beat Bolt at worlds: I have a great chance

ROME—Andre De Grasse isn’t interested in taking over from Usain Bolt as the world’s best sprinter when the eight-time Olympic champion retires later this year.He’s ready now.“I’m trying to win this year. I feel like I have a great chance and that’s what I want to do,” De Grasse told The Associated Press ahead of Thursday’s Golden Gala Pietro Mennea meet, where the Canadian will run the 200 metres.Bolt won’t be running in Rome, but De Grasse is looking forward to racing the Jamaican great at the world championships in London in August.“I feel like I have a great chance in both events — 100 or 200,” De Grasse said. “If I can execute my race and I’m in top shape I feel like I can do that.”Article Continued BelowThe 22-year-old De Grasse took silver behind Bolt in the 200 at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and bronze behind Bolt and Justin Gatlin in the 100. Having also anchored Canada to a bronze medal in the 4×100 relay in Rio, De Grasse became the first Canadian sprinter to win three medals in a single Olympics.De Grasse pushed Bolt so hard in the semifinals of the 200 in Rio that Bolt acknowledged it was draining and prevented him from improving his world record a night later.So what would it take to beat Bolt in the 100 in August?