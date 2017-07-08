Andre De Grasse wins third straight Canadian title in 100 metres

OTTAWA—Before he walked on to the track Friday night to claim his third Canadian 100-metre title, Andre De Grasse knew exactly what the crowd really wanted to see.Just that morning as he was leaving breakfast, he was asked to pose for a photo with a father and son who told him they drove all the way from Nova Scotia just to see him run.“My third Canadian title in the 100, it’s an amazing feeling to be so consistent, back-to-back-to-back years, I’m really happy about that,” De Grasse said, just after his win at the Canadian Track & Field Championships.His winning time — 10.11 seconds — he was a little less happy about.“I can’t exactly tell you what happened,” he said, noting that he had wanted to run below 10 seconds. “I felt like I was ready to run a fast time and I’m a little disappointed that I couldn’t give the crowd what they wanted.”Article Continued BelowBrendon Rodney, who was part of Canada’s bronze-medal winning 4×100 relay team at the Rio Olympics, came second in 10.18. Veteran sprinter Gavin Smellie, who is in the midst of a strong season, was third in 10.23.The women’s race was a double victory for Toronto’s Crystal Emmanuel, who retained her 100 title and posted an 11.20 time that qualified her for the world championships in London next month. “We’re going to go out and show the world we belong,” she said.