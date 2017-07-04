Andy Murray and his bothersome hip survive first Wimbledon test: DiManno

WIMBLEDON—One is so tightly-tautly wound, it’s like plucking a banjo. The other is giggly and goofy and loosey-goosey but his fate, just about preordained, could be described thusly: Deliverance.At least Alexander Bublik didn’t squeal while Andy Murray subjected him to a straight-set, first-round loss.As is Wimbledon tradition, the defending champion launched a fortnight of SW19 tennis with a centre-court curtain-raiser at the All England Club. Great for the reigning title-holder; not so great for the sacrificial lamb who draws the assignment. In this case, a “lucky loser” emerging from the qualifiers as injury fill.Like a callow parvenu at the Court of St. James.It was noted, however, that Murray, not having the best of years, had crapped out to a couple of lucky losers at the tour level coming into Wimbledon, including most recently at the Queen’s tune-up. It has not been smooth tennis sailing since the easy-peasy flick-off of Milos Raonic in last year’s Wimbledon final.Article Continued BelowBublik, a tattooed 20-year-old refugee from the Russian tennis system who now flies the flag of Kazakhstan — though he still raps occasionally in a St. Petersburg underground club (Eminen is more of an idol than any racquet-wielder) — has ten times the personality of the dour Scotsman, Sir Andy. But about one thousandth of his experience and bona fides.Six-hundred-and-fifty-one tour matches won versus, um, three.Eleven Grand Slam finals versus, um, a 1-1 Grand Slam match record.