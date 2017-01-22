Andy Murray crashes out of Australian Open to world No. 50

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA—Andy Murray had already been upset by Mischa Zverev of Germany, undone by some old-school serve and volley, and Roger Federer was down 5-1 in the first set against Kei Nishikori.As Sunday stretched from afternoon to evening, the second week of the Australian Open appeared set to take on a drastically different complexion than any in a decade.Unlike newly-installed No. 1 Murray, though, the long-time top-ranked Federer found a way to fend off his fourth-round rival.The sum result of back-to-back long matches on Rod Laver Arena was a quarter-final pairing of 17th-seeded Federer against No. 50-ranked Zverev.Five-time finalist Murray lost in a 7-5, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 to Zverev, the older and apparently lesser-talented brother of Alexander who had never gone past the third round of a major and was appearing at only his third Grand Slam in six years.Article Continued BelowFederer held off 2014 U.S. Open finalist Nishikori, who was cramping and needed late treatment on his back, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.Murray’s exit follows the second-round departure of six-time defending champion Novak Djokovic, beaten in the second round by No. 117-ranked wild-card entry Denis Istomin.It’s the first time since 2002 that the top two seeds haven’t reached the Australian Open quarter-finals, and the first time at a Grand Slam since the French Open in 2004.