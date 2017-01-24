Argonauts fire GM Jim Barker

The Toronto Argonauts have fired general manager Jim Barker after the team finished at the bottom of the CFL standings last season.The Argos were tied with Saskatchewan for last in the league at 5-13.Barker spent six seasons as GM, winning a Grey Cup in 2012.The move comes after Argos president Michael Copeland conducted a review of the club’s football operations.Copeland will lead the search for Barker’s successor.Article Continued BelowThe team says Scott Milanovich, who was hired by Barker, will remain as the Argos head coach.The Argos have also promoted Spencer Zimmerman to assistant GM. He served last season as Toronto’s director of American scouting and pro development.Barker was in his second stint with the Argos.