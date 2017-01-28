Argonauts head coach Scott Milanovich quits

The Toronto Argonauts’ off-season job search doubled Friday with the resignation of head coach Scott Milanovich.Milanovich stepped down to become the quarterbacks coach of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars. Milanovich’s decision comes just three days after Jim Barker was fired after six seasons as the Argos’ general manager.“We support Scott’s decision to pursue his goals in the NFL and wish him all the best in his new role,” said Michael Copeland, president and CEO for the Argos in a statement. “We’ve made significant progress in our search for the Argos’ next general manager. We hope to conclude the search process shortly.”Barker hired Milanovich in December 2011, giving Milanovich his first CFL head-coaching job. He led the Argos to a Grey Cup victory in 2012 but the club finished last in the East Division in 2016 with a 5-13 record and missed the playoffs.“Scott Milanovich brings a variety of experience to our coaching staff, and we are eager for him to get started,” Tom Coughlin, the Jaguars executive vice-president of football operations, said in a statement. “Working closely with offensive co-ordinator Nathaniel Hackett, we expect the quarterback position to deliver positive results under Scott’s direction and guidance.”Article Continued BelowMilanovich was a quarterback with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1996-1999) and spent 10 seasons coaching in the CFL. He served as an assistant with the Montreal Alouettes (2007-2011) before joining the Argos.Milanovich posted a 43-47 record with Toronto and was the CFL’s coach of the year in 2012.“We are pleased to welcome Scott and his family to the Jaguars organization,’ Jacksonville head coach Doug Marrone said. “He will be a great asset to our coaching staff, as his professional playing and coaching experience will be vital in the improvement of our quarterbacks.”