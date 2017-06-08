Argonauts hoping second relaunch goes better

The new, new-look Argonauts began their relaunch Thursday night after their failure to launch last year.In kicking off their pre-season against the Montreal Alouettes, the Double Blue are hoping to rehabilitate their team game, their fan-base and their image in a town that has kicked them to the curb on the sporting landscape.The organization is billing this launch as “The New Era,” a year after the old new era collapsed, producing a 5-13 record in their inaugural season at BMO Field despite new, solid ownership and ambitious plans.“We have only one place to go, and that’s up,” new head coach Marc Trestman said.With a new cast of characters, the Argos appear to be the wild card in the East Division, with more questions than answers.Article Continued BelowThe pressure is on the so-called dream team of Trestman, a two-time Grey Cup champion, and general manager Jim Popp, who has won the championship three times.“There’s new leadership and new ways we’re going to do things,” Popp told the Star. “We’re taking this thing a day at a time, and adding the pieces to the puzzle. We want to win as quick as we can, but we also want to build this the right way.”Many have ascribed adjectives like “guru” and “mastermind” to Trestman and Popp.