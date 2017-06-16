Argos QBs hope to make noise with quiet feet

Rookie Argonaut quarterback Dakota Prukop said head coach Marc Trestman likes to toss around the term “quiet feet” when talking with his quarterbacks.Prukop has noticed how “quiet” Ricky Ray’s feet are. What does that mean exactly? “He’s always so decisive with his feet,” Prukop explained Thursday at the team’s walkthrough in preparation for Friday night’s pre-season game against the Hamilton Ticats. “He knows what he’s doing even before he does it. I think he’s a step ahead of everyone else. It’s really about being calm basically. “You see a lot of quarterbacks and they’re jerky, or indecisive with the feet. Every step you take has to have a purpose.”Article Continued BelowWhen he was in the U.S., Prukop heard coaches there talking about Tom Brady’s feet in the same way.BAY AREA ROOTS: Rookie quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson was looking forward to Friday’s pre-season game for more than one reason. He wants to catch up with Hamilton QB Jeremiah Masoli before the game. They grew up together in San Francisco.“He’s a good friend of mine, so it will be exciting to see him,” the 28-year-old Bethel-Thompson said. “He grew up almost down the street from me. We’ve been kind of compared to for a long time. But I don’t know anything about Hamilton beyond that.”