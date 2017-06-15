Argos quarterbacks look to take best, and perhaps last, shots

The CFL dreams are about to die for dozens of Argonaut hopefuls after Friday night’s final pre-season game in Hamilton.With a bloated training camp roster of more than 80 players, the Argonauts will be faced with some hard choices in getting down to a 46-man roster by the season opener in Toronto on June 25, also against the Tiger-Cats.“I think it’s a make-or-break time for anybody who is playing,” head coach Marc Trestman said at the team’s camp at York University. “It’s an opportunity for them to assess themselves in a game environment. Can they play smart? Can they take care of the football? Do they tackle well? Do they handle success or adversity well within the course of the game, and how do they respond to the next play?”Most of the attention will be at the key quarterback spot. Six QBs remain in camp and the Argos will likely cut one or two.Veteran Ricky Ray, of course, is a lock, and won’t see any action against the Tiger-Cats at Tim Hortons Field (7:30 p.m.).Article Continued BelowDrew Willy, Jeff Mathews and Cody Fajardo saw limited time last week in Toronto’s 24-20 pre-season victory over the Montreal Alouettes at BMO Field. Two untested rookies, Dakota Prukop and McLeod Bethel-Thompson, will debut Friday.“McLeod is more of a pocket passer and able to extend plays with his feet,” Trestman said of their contrasting styles. “Dakota’s mobility is one of his true strengths. He has the ability to make plays on the run.”They both may approach the game differently too.