Arrogate wins Pegasus World Cup, richest race ever run

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA.—Arrogate was barely running when he crossed the finish line in the $12 million Pegasus World Cup, and the same could be said for California Chrome.In Arrogate’s case, the day’s work was done.In Chrome’s case, the career’s work was done.Leaving no doubt on who will be considered the sport’s biggest star now, Arrogate and jockey Mike Smith rolled to victory in the inaugural running of the Pegasus on Saturday at Gulfstream Park. Arrogate won the richest race ever run by 4 3/4 lengths over Shaman Ghost — the Canadian owned 2015 Queen’s Plate winner — and the only reason it was that close is because Smith took his foot off the gas long before the wire.He was dominant.Article Continued BelowCalifornia Chrome was dominated, finishing ninth and beaten by 29 1/2 lengths.“Chrome just didn’t fire his race today at all,” Smith said. “Believe me, that’s not the California Chrome I know.”That surely didn’t matter to Arrogate’s connections, after the horse won his sixth straight race — the last three of those being of the Grade 1 variety, with the Travers followed by the Breeders’ Cup Classic and now the Pegasus. He came in with lifetime earnings of $4,084,600, and added $7 million to that by finishing 1 1/8 miles in 1:47.61.