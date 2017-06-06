As Cavaliers founder James vows to keep plugging away

CLEVELAND—It’s always about LeBron James around these parts, because without him the Cleveland Cavaliers are just another bunch of professional basketball players going through time.It is an undeniable fact and has been for years; James is a transcendent talent who lifts all around him. A franchise. A team. A city.It follows, then, that on the eve of the biggest and most important game of the season, James would be the focal point, the lightning rod for all the chatter, the star who must once again bail out his team.It’s unfair — most of the Cavaliers’ supporting staff has been invisible and ineffective so far in the NBA final — but when you’re LeBron James, it’s okay to ask for unfair things.He knows it. He accepts it. He shrugs.Article Continued Below“I play my game and I don’t change it no matter what the series is, I don’t change it what the course of the day is, I don’t change it what the score is,” James said Tuesday. “I just play my game.“My game is being aggressive. My game is getting my guys involved. My game is getting into the paint, shooting some outside shots when they’re available. But my game . . . it is what it is. So it’s not going to change because (in) a series I’m down 2-0 or up 2-0. It’s going to be the same.”Usually, that’s been enough. James’s extraordinary play in the last three games of last year’s final gave the Cavaliers their first championship ever and his play in the first two games this year has been tremendous. He had the eighth NBA Finals triple-double of his career in Game 2, had 28 points and 15 rebounds in Game 1. All it got the Cavaliers, though, was a 2-0 deficit and they face near-certain elimination if they lose Game 3 here on Wednesday night.