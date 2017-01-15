At Australian Open, Venus Williams fully engaged with title quest

Distractions are nothing new to Serena Williams, who has spent her entire career juggling tennis with outside interests.But this year, she enters the Australian Open with a different kind of diversion, and time will tell how — or if — it will affect her quest for a record-setting 23rd Grand Slam title.Williams, 35, was recently engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. She posted the news with a poem on his website, and the couple rang in the New Year together in New Zealand. They have not announced a date yet, and wedding plans are on hold for the next few weeks while she aims for history.“I told (Ohanian) my main goal was to win this title,” she said to reporters in Melbourne last week.She has not started thinking about dresses or invitations or flowers yet, she said.Article Continued Below“Oh my God. I don’t think about it really,” she said. “I have a job — I mean, he does, too. I kinda gotta focus.”This year, Williams does not enter the season as the world’s top-ranked player. She lost that title to Angelique Kerber, who beat her in last year’s Australian Open final and took over the No. 1 ranking in September when Williams lost in the semifinals of the U.S. Open.Williams is never satisfied with No. 2, so that will surely motivate her in the coming weeks.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx