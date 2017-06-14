Atlanta Braves eye Canadian Mike Soroka as future ace

John Smoltz, Greg Maddux and Tom Glavine baffled hitters through the 1990s, helping the Atlanta Braves to multiple division titles and a World Series championship.The Braves are returning to their strong pitching roots and Canadian Mike Soroka is at the forefront.The 19-year-old Soroka was promoted to double-A to start the 2017 season — a rarity for a player in his second full season as a pro. Atlanta director of player development Dave Trembley said the promotion wasn’t a hard decision.“Mike’s going to be real special,” Trembley said. “He’s a guy that will take the ball every fifth day, he’s going to be a guy that’s going to give you a lot of innings. He prepares very well, he’s very mature, he knows what he wants.“We have a lot of confidence in the direction he’s going and we see him as a front-line pitcher in Atlanta for a long time.”Article Continued BelowThe Calgary native hasn’t disappointed since being promoted, going 7-3 with a 2.45 earned-run average in 12 starts with the Mississippi Braves. He also took a perfect game into the seventh inning of a May 12 start against the Mobile BayBears, retiring the first 19 batters he faced.The six-foot-five, 225-pound right-hander credits playing for the Canadian junior team with helping his transition to the pros after he was selected 28th overall in the 2015 MLB draft.“I was fortunate to be able to hit the learning curve a little sooner than most high school pitchers,” said Soroka. “I kind of realized that everybody throws hard, everybody has good stuff, it’s about how you use it, not just what you have anymore.”