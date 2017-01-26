Atlanta Falcons Owner Thinks Government Should Address Wealth Inequality

The Atlanta Falcons are heading to the Super Bowl on Feb. 5, but the team’s owner, Arthur Blank, has more to talk about than just that. The billionaire co-founder of Home Depot recently spoke out on his desire for the government to address wealth inequality while appearing on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street.” “I think the gap between the haves and the have-nots over both Republican and Democratic administrations for probably the last 20 years or so has gotten too wide,” said Blank. “One of the great strengths of this country is the diversity and is the inclusion. The way the country really has been great in the past and will be great in the future is by tapping into all the cultures, all the strengths, all the folks that have joined us from around the world for a very long period of time.” The Trump administration’s prospects for addressing income inequality aren’t looking too great and it’s unclear if they’ll fight for low-income Americans. Gregory Shamus via Getty Images Outside of his appearances talking about the Falcons making it to the Super Bowl, Blank has recently been in the news for his plans to pay for his entire staff to come to the big game. Falcons owner Arthur Blank plans to take every employee in organization to Super Bowl. We're talking hundreds.— Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzAJC) January 23, 2017 Those fans are sure to enjoy the game, regardless of who wins.