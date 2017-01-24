Atlanta Falcons used tough loss to propel themselves into Super Bowl contention

ATLANTA— Frustration flowed through the Atlanta Falcons locker room, the players confused about how they had reached their lowest point and wondering how to climb out of it. Late in the afternoon of Dec. 4, they had lost at home to the Kansas City Chiefs by one point, on a two-point conversion return score in the final minutes. Their record dropped to 7-5, and suddenly they had grown vulnerable in the NFC South.The season before, they had started 5-0 and tumbled out of playoff contention. The Falcons knew this team was better, much better, but they had also just invited another collapse. Defensive end Dwight Freeney, an 11-year veteran and Super Bowl champion, addressed his teammates in the moments after the loss.“It doesn’t matter what we do from this moment,” Freeney told teammates, “other than try to get better.”Since the loss to Kansas City, the Falcons have morphed into a monster. They have won all six games since, including two playoff games, by an average score of 39-19. They went from a team fighting for a playoff spot to a force that charged into the Super Bowl by dispatching the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers by a combined score of 80-41.Their largest improvement happened on defence. Atlanta has held every opponent to 21 points or fewer except the Saints in Week 17, when they led, 38-13, after three quarters. Players and coaches pointed to an overall change in their collective mentality, subtle but essential.Article Continued Below“I thought a shift took place for us,” Atlanta coach Dan Quinn said. “We knew we could play better. And that first shift took place. The unconditional support for one another, our intensity, took it up a notch. Then I thought another shift took place our first playoff bye week. We didn’t just kind of hang around. We had real intent on getting better and finding an edge.”Even after they sunk to 7-5, the Falcons believed they had a team good enough to challenge for a Super Bowl, and not only because of their pyrotechnic offence. Falcons officials thought their defence had yet to unveil its potential, based largely on how it had been built.General manager Thomas Dimitroff and assistant Scott Pioli both came to Atlanta after running the New England Patriots’ front office. Working with Bill Belichick, they learned and developed a crucial tenet for assembling an NFL team: Talent needs to align with how the head coach wants to play. The driving philosophy for acquiring personnel should derive from the coach’s answer to a simple question: “What do you need?”