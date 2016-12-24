Auston Matthews blue-letter day is coming: Feschuk

GLENDALE, ARIZ.—It didn’t seem possible that such a crowded media scrum could have been assembled for a hockey star, not if you know anything about the history of apathy around the NHL’s troubled Phoenix project.Then again, if Auston Matthews has shown us anything in his short time in the spotlight, it’s a gift for making the unlikely a reality.Become the first player raised and trained in a sunshine market to be picked No. 1 overall in the NHL? Matthews, who learned to skate here in the desert and grew up an avid attendee of Coyotes games — yes, he was the one — pulled that off back in June.Score four goals in the greatest NHL debut in a century? He unfurled that bit of genius in October in Ottawa.Almost immediately become the leading scorer and best player on a promisingly competitive Maple Leafs team that’s both fun to watch and easy to like? Matthews is already both of those things and more.Article Continued BelowAnd on Friday, as he prepared to welcome friends and family and legions of young players from Arizona’s burgeoning hockey scene to his once-in-a-lifetime homecoming game — the Leafs and Coyotes at Gila River Arena — he was paid some awfully big respect by a man who doesn’t dole the stuff out off-handedly.“I think Auston’s been great. He’s a mature kid. He works hard. He learns fast,” Leafs coach Mike Babcock told the assembled horde on Friday. “I think maybe his greatest skill is that he wants to be great. He’s determined to be great. He grinds hard to be better. And when you do those things, your teammates have a great appreciation for you.”Maybe this is reading too much into it, but Babcock’s assessment of his star centreman sounded like something more than high praise. It sounded like a description of the next captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

