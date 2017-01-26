Auston Matthews eager for all-star fun

PHILADELPHIA—It sounds as if Auston Matthews has a to-do list for Los Angeles this weekend. While the rest of his teammates head home, or somewhere, for a three-day break, Matthews will be the Toronto Maple Leafs’ representative at the all-star game.He has things to do, and people to meet.“I haven’t met (Patrick) Kane, or a number of guys,” said Matthews. “I met (Sidney) Crosby. I did a thing with (Jonathan) Toews in the summer. There’s plenty of guys I’m looking forward to meeting.“The NHL 100 is going to be pretty fun.”Article Continued BelowAll-star festivities kick off Friday, with the NHL announcing the 100 best players of the last 100 years in what is the league’s centennial season. The skills competition is on Saturday, the 3-on-3 games are Sunday.“He’s going enjoy it and have fun,” said Leafs forward Leo Komarov, the Leafs’ representative last year. “It was good. It was a little bit busy. Good memories for me. “We’re happy for (Matthews). We all know it’s going to be a hard one for him. A long flight for just a couple of days.”