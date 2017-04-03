Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs have pushed through setbacks

BUFFALO—Six floors above a parking garage near the Sabres’ KeyBank Center, Auston Matthews was still under an intense spotlight.The Leafs and Matthews were having an off-ice workout Sunday, prior to their road game against the Sabres on Monday night. They worked out in this somewhat unique setting, a series of ice pads located on the sixth floor of the HarborCenter, a hotel and restaurant and rink complex atop the parking spaces in downtown Buffalo.For Matthews, the rink was like any other, the day like any other. He has managed this incredible season of breaking Leafs rookie records with professionalism, always sticking to team-first ideals, so there’s no room to allow one day to stand out for personal reasons.Even the captain question is met with the same approach. Most observers think Matthews will be named the next Leafs captain next season, but it is a topic to be deflected at the moment.“Not at all, just playing hockey, never been on my mind,” Matthews said Sunday.Article Continued BelowThe attention the No. 1 pick is receiving now is warranted.At 19, he has either broken or is about to break 10 Leafs records and historic accomplishments. He has more goals (38) than any Leafs rookie, more goals than Phil Kessel managed in any of his six seasons as a Leaf, and the most goals by a Leaf since Mats Sundin had 41 in 2001-02. It seems the only mark he hasn’t surpassed is Wendel Clark’s rookie record for even-strength goals (they’re tied at 30 each).Of course there are others. Mitch Marner has the Leafs’ rookie mark for assists; William Nylander has set the rookie standard for consecutive games with a point; Connor Brown, Zach Hyman and Nikita Zaitsev have all impressed.