Awestruck Canucks let Masters class sink in: Feschuk

AUGUSTA, GA.—In the midst of his Tuesday practice round at his first Masters tournament, Adam Hadwin had what he called a “pinch-me moment.”He was rounding Amen Corner at famed Augusta National, playing the 13th hole alongside fellow Canadians Mike Weir and Mackenzie Hughes on a pleasantly sunny afternoon. The birds were chirping. The galleries, fuelled by the retro-priced $4 beer and the bucket-list nature of the venue, were coming into full roar. And for the first time in 49 years, three Canadians were among the field at professional golf’s first major championship of the season.“You kind of have to pinch yourself a bit — like, this is actually real life,” Hadwin said. “It seems fake.”It was as true an observation as you get around here. The place does seem fake, in some ways. Augusta National’s grass is impossibly green. Its new press building, with the grand whitewashed columns from some Disney vision of a classic southern mansion, is unbelievably lavish. Heck, its old press building — decommissioned for an apparent future as a better version of the already more than adequate merchandise building — was outrageously posh. But that seems to be one of the mission statements of the place — the relentless pursuit of seemingly effortless perfection, everywhere, at all times. The pilgrims love it.As Hughes was saying on Tuesday: “When I was first here (for a practice round earlier this spring) I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. This is heaven on earth. This is where heaven is. And if I die I want to come right here.’ ”Article Continued BelowMaybe because of that awe factor, there’s a detectable giddiness to the first throes of Masters week. And certainly Hadwin, the world No. 46 from Abbotsford, B.C., who in the past few months has been married, won his first PGA Tour event and shot a round of 59, acknowledged the thrill.“I’ve seen this tournament, we’ve all seen this tournament, so many times on TV. We know the shots. We can envision everything,” Hadwin said. “But to sort of be out there and be like, ‘Wow, I’m actually out here doing that as well.’ This is kind of cool.”Cooler still, for the many Canadians among Tuesday’s throng, was the generational co-mingling among the group. When the tournament begins on Thursday, Weir, Hadwin and Hughes will be equals on paper — lowest score wins. But on Tuesday, Weir was the teacher while Hadwin and Hughes studied at his feet.