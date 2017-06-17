Baseball walk-up music part of sound strategy

Game day comes with a very specific soundtrack for Darwin Barney.If the Blue Jays utility infielder is in the lineup, he’ll start out listening to classical piano — an instrument he also plays. About 45 minutes before game time, after eating and before loosening up to play, he’ll switch to something more peppy, such as EDM-pop duo The Chainsmokers. And when he steps up to the plate at the Rogers Centre, he’ll go with a more subdued walk-up song — these days, it’s Stephen Marley’s “Hey Baby” or Bob Marley’s “Natural Mystic.” “I want to be relaxed — not thinking about stuff, not feeling any anxiety about swings — and then from there you turn that into competitiveness, aggression, whatever you want to call it,” the 31-year-old Barney says. Article Continued BelowHe chooses Marley melodies for their laid-back beats.“It’s not too fast. If (the beat is) too hard, I’m going to walk to the plate too amped up and I’m not going to be able to control my breathing,” he said. “So for me it’s more like: What rhythm do you want to take up there?” he says.Not all walk-up music plays wellNot all walk-up music plays well