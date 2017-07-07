Baseballs best no match for Blue Jays in series opener

A six-hit, five-run inning — uncharacteristically sans home runs — helped lift the Blue Jays to their third consecutive win on Thursday in taking down the best team in baseball, 7-4.And just like that the Rogers Centre — most recently the site of a 15-1 rout of its team at the hands of the Boston Red Sox, the final contest of a now-snapped five-game home losing streak — was loud again, this time at the expense of the visiting Astros in the opening game of a four-game set.Third baseman Josh Donaldson ended an 0-for-15 slump with a two-RBI single in that decisive fifth inning, giving Toronto its first lead of the game. The Jays went on to score three more off a pair of doubles from Kendrys Morales and Ryan Goins and a single by Troy Tulowitzki, small ball working for a team that has struggle to cash in off much except homers so far this season.The Blue Jays, who improved to 40-45, notched 13 hits on the night, their first home game with 10 hits or more since a 7-3 win over the Chicago White Sox in mid-June. Toronto’s first good contact came four batters into the first inning, when a single from Justin Smoak loaded the bases after walks by Jose Bautista and Donaldson. But the Jays failed to capitalize on its early endeavours, with Morales and Tulowitzki stepping up only to be sat right back down through a pair of strikeouts. Article Continued BelowIt was a sour pill to swallow, made worse when Astros left fielder Marwin Gonzalez led off the next inning with a solo shot to centre field to give the visitors the early lead. But starter Francisco Liriano and the Jays’ defence kept Toronto within reach, Donaldson making the catch of the day in the top of the fourth when he lunged to grasp a hit down the third-base line from Gonzalez, throwing from his knees to catch the outfielder at first. Toronto’s luck looked to be turning in the bottom of the inning, when Morales reached first after Astros third baseman Alex Bregman bobbled a routine ground ball. He moved to second on a wild pitch from Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr., advancing to third on a Tulowitzki groundout before scoring the Jays’ tying run off a Steve Pearce single.