Baseballs June entry draft flies under the radar: Griffin

There are solid reasons MLB’s June entry draft for amateur free agents is the least hyped of all the major North American sports.There isn’t the excitement of trading draft picks. There is no immediacy in terms of risk/reward with few, if any, draft picks making an impact by the next calendar year. Also, the talent pool of college and high school baseball players perform their craft largely under the radar.Understanding all that, MLB will still televise the early portion of its annual June draft on Monday, broadcasting the first two rounds, with Rounds 3-40 unfolding on Tuesday and Wednesday on MLB.com. The first two rounds will be on the MLB network, commencing with a draft preview show at 6 p.m. The Blue Jays have two first-round picks on Monday, Nos. 22 and 28. After that, in the second round they will have No. 61 overall, followed by a third-round pick at No. 99, then every 30 picks after. Obviously, two first-round picks is a bonus.“Having two first-round picks, we’re incredibly lucky,” said Steve Sanders, the Jays’ first-year director of amateur scouting. “It doesn’t change the way we go about things or the way we prepare. I think it allows us to be a little bit more flexible, but it also requires us to be even better and more diligent in our preparations. Like any year, we have to be ready for what the draft presents us.”Article Continued BelowHistorically, whenever the Jays have had multiple picks in the first round they tend to play it safe with one of them and then roll the dice, going outside the box to choose either an injured player with big upside or someone considered a risky signing. They have that same opportunity here with one of their first three picks. An example of that would include Florida high-school right-hander Joe Perez who, at age 17 reached 96-m.p.h. on the radar gun. He was primarily a hard-hitting, high-school third baseman, but is scheduled for Tommy John surgery on Tuesday by Dr. James Andrews. He signed a letter of intent to the University of Miami.Sanders, available to media on a Thursday conference call, spoke about the Jays and their philosophy towards pinpointing talent in the draft.