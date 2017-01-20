Bautista cant be the same after Jays contract dance: DiManno

The Toronto Blue Jays held a press conference on Thursday to sing the praises of Teddy-Boy Rogers.No wait, that can’t be right.“Over time, as we’ve established a relationship, he’s become more and more involved,” general manager Ross Atkins told reporters gathered at the House That Ted Rogers Definitely Did Not Build, describing the son and successor.Keep the Teds straight. Late Ted is the one cast in outside bronze statuary on the ballpark pavement. Present Ted, the one being stroked by Atkins, is Edward Rogers III and I doubt anyone uses the diminutive Teddy whilst addressing him.“The leadership of Edward Rogers,’’ Atkins enthused, passing credit up the chain of command for the securing of Jose Bautista, stabled for at least one more year — give or take a trade deadline changeup — in Blue Jay silks; one more season, perchance, of cocky bat flips and imperious mouth-puckers.Article Continued BelowAnd maybe one more kick at the post-season can, as the team is now constructed, before baseball executives pull the chute and embark on a rebuild to get younger, more athletic, less lefty — except wasn’t that the intention as declared for 2017?Because, Atkins assured, there’s no need to fret about a sweeping roster readjustment just yet. “Thanks to Rogers Communications and thanks to Edward Rogers, his involvement, we don’t have to think about that. We don’t have to plan for a rebuild.”Continuing: “We’re focused because we’ve been given the support and the leadership of Edward and Rogers Communications on doing that.”