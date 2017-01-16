Bell and Boswell give Steelers date with Patriots

KANSAS CITY, MO.— Chris Boswell’s pinpoint right leg and Le’Veon Bell’s two dancing feet.They do call it football, after all.Indeed, Bell spent much of Sunday watching the film Happy Feet.“I wasn’t nervous about the game,” Bell said. “I don’t watch ESPN or NFL Live, because I know they’ll talk about the game. I don’t necessarily want to think about the game.“I watch stuff like Happy Feet.”Article Continued BelowWho needs to reach the end zone when you have Bell chewing up yards and the clock, and Boswell setting an NFL playoff record with six field goals? Throw in a stingy Pittsburgh defence for most of Sunday night, and a multitude of mistakes by Kansas City, and the Steelers’ 18-16 victory sent them into the AFC Championship Game.The Steelers (13-5) needed to hold off a last-ditch threat by the Chiefs (12-5) before advancing to face New England next Sunday night for a spot in the Super Bowl. The Patriots won at Pittsburgh 27-16, but Ben Roethlisberger was injured and didn’t play.“I think it’s going to be a showdown,” Bell said. “Two great quarterbacks going head to head. Two of the best teams in the AFC. It’s time to settle it next week.”

