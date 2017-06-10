Belmont Stakes contender Epicharis still off track

NEW YORK—This year’s topsy-turvy Triple Crown trail comes to an end in a Belmont Stakes without the Kentucky Derby and Preakness winners or the expected favourite who dropped out. It does come with questions about a Japanese horse with a sore foot.No horse has dominated the 3-year-old ranks so far, leaving the 1½-mile Belmont up for grabs among 12 horses that on Saturday will run the longest race of their lives.The 7-to-2 early favourite Irish War Cry is only in the Belmont after trainer Graham Motion licked his wounds from the colt’s 10th-place finish in the Kentucky Derby five weeks ago. “When you get beaten as one of the favourites in the Derby, it’s pretty discouraging and you just want to put it behind you,” he said. “My horse is doing well. As long as he’s doing well, he deserved a chance.”Irish War Cry inherited the role of favourite after Classic Empire was forced out earlier in the week with an abscess in his hoof.Article Continued BelowSpeculation on the status of early 4-to-1 second choice Epicharis continued to swirl Friday after the colt didn’t train for a third consecutive day because of his sore right front hoof.He was examined by veterinarians from the New York Racing Association and the Japan Racing Association, but no details on his condition were given. His trainer, Kiyoshi Hagiwara, didn’t speak to the media.Epicharis received a treatment of the legal anti-inflammatory Phenylbutazone, or bute, on Wednesday for what was described as lameness in his right front leg.