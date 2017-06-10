Biagini runs out of magic against Mariners

SEATTLE — The Canadian cavalry assembled here on Friday, the streets of Mariners’ territory dotted with Blue Jays’ royal blue before hoards of visiting fans migrated to Safeco Field to cheer on their country’s team.As has become tradition for this series in this city, the visitors received a hometown heroes welcome despite being across the continent from its roots. But the Jays couldn’t pay back the support in kind, dropping a 4-2 decision despite leading for nearly seven innings. Joe Biagini (1-5), pitching against fellow interim starter Sam Gaviglio, faced just 20 batters over the course of his first six frames, notching five strikeouts along the way. But a two-run seventh inning by the Mariners saw Toronto’s 2-1 lead disappear thanks to a pair of RBI singles from Danny Valencia and Jarrod Dyson, and Seattle added an insurance run in the eighth to put the game away. “I thought the kid was pretty good,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “We scored two runs, if you want to look at it objectively. What did he give up, three? That’s pretty damn good. That’s a quality start, seven innings. Regardless of how many times you go through the lineup. Got to be in the arena, man.”The loss means the Jays, now 29-32, will not reach the elusive .500 mark it has chased all season while on this West Coast trip. Article Continued BelowThousands of Blue Jays fans filed through the park’s doors as soon as they opened for the start of the club’s second series of the trip, lining both team’s dugouts with sharpies, jerseys, baseballs and caps in hand. Toronto gave its backers something to cheer about early, with Russell Martin opening the scoring while Ezequiel Carrera was forced out at second on a Ryan Goins ground ball. The Jays doubled that lead an inning later after Jose Bautista crushed his 11th home run of the season over the left field wall, then rounded the bases to the familiar sounds of “Jo-se, Jose, Jose, Jose.” The Mariners (31-31) finally heard from their faithful among the crowd of 33,158 at Safeco Field in the bottom half of the inning after Dyson singled, stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch and then came home on a Ben Gamel single to cut Toronto’s lead in half.