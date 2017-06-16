Biagini takes mound against White Sox as Blue Jays eye elusive .500 mark

ROGERS CENTREOpponent: Chicago White SoxFirst pitch: 7:07 p.m. Roof status: UndecidedStarting pitchers: LH Jose Quintana (2-8, 5.30 ERA) vs. RH Joe Biagini (1-5, 3.38 ERA)Article Continued BelowWhere they stand: The Blue Jays (32-33) are 6-6 in June after an 18-10 month of May and sit tied for fourth in the AL East with the slumping Orioles. The Jays are 6 1/2 games behind the first-place Yankees and are just one game out of the second wild-card shared by the Rays and Indians. There are nine teams within two games of the second wild-card.On the horizon: Following completion of the three-game weekend series vs. the White Sox, the Jays head out on the road to Texas (4) and Kansas City (3) for a seven-game trip.LIKE A BROKEN RECORD