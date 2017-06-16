Birdies lift Paul Casey after rough patch at U.S. Open

ERIN, WIS.—Paul Casey discovered how little it takes to make a big number in the U.S. Open. And at this U.S. Open, he showed how a quick recovery is never too far away.Casey laid up in the rough, took two chops to get out of more rough behind the 14th green, and staggered away with a triple-bogey 8 that might have ruined his day at Erin Hills. Moments later, he began a run of five straight birdies that put him right where he wanted to be going into the weekend.Casey finished his wild day with six straight pars for a 1-under 71 to set the target Friday.Read more:U.S. Open better as a test of golf than a tricked-up exercise in survivalArticle Continued BelowDustin Johnson feeling good ahead of U.S. OpenHole No. 9 could make U.S. Open more interestingHe was at 7-under 137, two shots clear of anyone else who played early in warm sunshine on a course that getting dry and crispy.