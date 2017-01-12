Bitterness fading as Taylor Hall returns to Edmonton for first time

EDMONTON—Taylor Hall returned to Edmonton on Wednesday, to a rink he never played in, as he prepared to face an Oilers team that embraced him in the down years only to dump him to get better.Hall said the initial frustration, and the bitterness, is fading.“A lot of guys want to be traded. A lot of guys are anxious to leave their teams. I wasn’t,” Hall said after he and the other New Jersey Devils finished practice at Rogers Place.“(But) in saying that, I’m really enjoying my time in Jersey. They’ve made me one of their key guys and it’s on me to produce and play well, and I enjoy that pressure.”Thursday night’s game between the Oilers and Devils will be Hall’s second meeting with his former team since he was swapped for defenceman Adam Larsson in a blockbuster trade last June 29. The Devils lost 2-1 last Saturday to the Oilers in New Jersey.Article Continued BelowIt will be his first game as a visitor in Edmonton, however, and his first in the Oilers’ new downtown arena. Hall said the new arena makes it easier to come back, as the old Rexall Place had six years of memories.“It’s not like we had Stanley Cup parades here in Edmonton. There was a lot of losing, a lot of dark times. But through all those dark times, I really enjoyed my time here,” he said.“I always enjoyed playing in front of fans in a sold-out building every night. That was a great experience to start my career.”

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx