Blue Jays catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia makes first start

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA.—Russell Martin's no fan of spending time in the dugout, but one of the Blue Jays' most dependable players is coming around to the idea of a day off every once in a while. "He likes to be in there now but he realizes a day here and there's going to be good for him," manager John Gibbons said. It helps that this season Toronto has a solid No. 2 catcher in Jarrod Saltalamacchia, who made his first appearance on the Blue Jays' lineup card here on Friday, catching left-hander Francisco Liriano in his 2017 debut. "We're trying to get them all in there as early as possible, too. They're all anxious to get in there," Gibbons said about getting the 31-year-old in play after just three regular-season games. Saltalamacchia's inclusion means Ryan Goins in the only player on the Blue Jays' 25-man roster who has not started since the season began on Monday. It's possible he will be in the lineup this weekend, Gibbons said.