Blue Jays down Yankees to snap five-game skid

NEW YORK—The Blue Jays snapped a five-game losing streak in beating the Yankees 4-1 on Independence Day.But the struggling Jays still have a long way to go to get back in the race, with Tuesday’s victory being just their third in the last 12 games. The biggest moment of Tuesday’s win for starter J.A. Happ came in the fifth inning with two Yankees on and two outs. The terrifying Aaron Judge stared out at him representing the tying run. Happ reached back on a full-count and struck out the Yankees slugger with a 96-m.p.h. fastball to maintain the three-run lead.Judge already had lined a rocket homer off Happ beyond the centre field fence to the left of Monument Park, where even the ghosts of the immortals must be sitting up and paying attention to Judge’s feats.There has not been an AL Triple Crown winner since Miguel Cabrera in 2012 with the Tigers. Prior to that was Carl Yastrzemski of the Red Sox in 1967. Judge, still considered a rookie, leads the AL in home runs (28) and RBIs (63) while batting .330, which ranked second to Seattle’s Ben Gamel.Article Continued BelowOnly two Jays starters have been giving the team quality starts over the past week, those being Marcus Stroman and Happ. With Aaron Sanchez returning to the rotation on Friday, the Jays need a bounce-back from Marco Estrada and progress coming back from injury from Francisco Liriano. But it can’t be all about starting pitching, as the offence needs to step it up heading to the all-star break.Happ pitched six innings and threw 115 pitches, allowing a run on four hits with two walks and six strikeouts. It was Happ’s fifth-straight quality start of six or more innings, with an ERA of 1.99. The Jays have scored just 36 runs in support of his 10 starts. He is 3-1 with two no-decisions when the team scores four-plus. Consider that when the Jays broke open Tuesday’s game with a four-run third inning, it was the first time they had led any game at any point after any full inning in the month of July.