Blue Jays drop second straight to Athletics

OAKLAND, Calif. — It was the Oakland Athletics who were struggling heading into this week’s series against the Blue Jays, but Toronto who looked the part in a second consecutive loss here on Tuesday night. Poor baserunning and some sloppy defence proved costly for the Blue Jays in a 4-1 loss to Oakland that guaranteed the visitors would leave California with its first series loss since a mid-May battle with Baltimore. The defeat also came on the heels of an already bad day for Toronto after second baseman Devon Travis became the 15th Jays player to hit the disabled list this season, sidelined by a right knee bone bruise with cartilage injury. “Bone bruise: I hate that word. It sounds so simple, hurts so bad,” a shell-shocked Travis said hours after getting the news, fighting back tears along the way.Toronto has yet to put a timeline on Travis’ recovery, but manager John Gibbons feared it could be “a while” before the 26-year-old returns to the field.Article Continued BelowMarco Estrada (4-4), making his first start since allowing seven runs in an ugly outing against the New York Yankees last Tuesday, limited the first-inning damage he’s been inflicting on himself this season. The righty allowed a single run Tuesday night — a nice improvement on the four he gave up against the Yankees — after giving up a leadoff double to former Blue Jay Rajai Davis, the centre-fielder eventually scoring on a sacrifice fly from designated hitter Khris Davis.The Blue Jays, who entered the game 0-for-32 with runners in scoring position, added two more to that total early on before Josh Donaldson singled against Athletics right-hander Jesse Hahn (2-4) in the third inning with Travis fill-in Ryan Goins sitting on second base. But instead of stopping safely at third, Goins broke for home and was tagged out by catcher Stephen Vogt, preserving the A’s lead. Toronto (28-31) made up for the miscue an inning later thanks to a single from shortstop Troy Tulowitzki that brought home Jose Bautista after the Jays challenged — and won — an inning-ending double-play call on Justin Smoak at first base.